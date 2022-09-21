Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Initial injury report

If you didn’t know any better you would think it’s week thirteen and not week three based solely off the Buccaneers’ injury report. The list seems to grow longer and longer every week and there’s no sign of it stopping.

With wide receiver Mike Evans suspended, the Bucs are likely without Chris Godwin once again as he was held out of practice with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones, who was a game time decision against the Saints before being ruled out, was held out once again. Now, Jones will typically get Wednesdays off along with Tom Brady - though, Brady was at practice this Wednesday - but his status is far from decided at this point of the week.

Left tackle Donovan Smith missed once again with the elbow injury that held him out last week. Akiem Hicks also missed practice and has been placed on injured reserve so he will miss at least the next four weeks and tight end Cade Otton missed due to personal reasons.

Limited on Wednesday were wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee), and Scotty Miller (calf), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), and center Robert Hainsey (knee). Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) was a full participant and is finally on track to make his NFL debut.

For the Packers, the biggest story is tackle David Bakhtiari who missed practice with a knee injury. Wide receiver Randall Cobb was held out with an illness. Other than that, the Packers had a few players limited including offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), wide receivers Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), and Christian Watson (hamstring), and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin).