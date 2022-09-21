Tampa Bay Buccaneers promote 2, add 2 players to practice squad

The moves continue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today as they have promoted Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger and Linebacker Kenny Young to their active roster, and have added Wide Receiver Cole Beasley and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule to their practice squad per Greg Auman of the Athletic.

Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 21, 2022

First, in the case of Geiger, he was an undrafted free agent from the most recent NFL draft and spent the offseason and preseason with the Bucs before being waived by the team during the teams final roster cuts. Geiger then re-signed to the teams practice squad and was elevated for the teams week two win vs the New Orleans Saints where he made his NFL debut playing a handful of special teams snaps. Geiger should add depth to a depleted Bucs WR room who are already without star receiver Mike Evans due to a suspension he sustained after a brawl with Saints corner Marshawn Lattimore. Receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are still dealing with injuries as well so the added depth at receiver will be a welcome addition.

Kenny Young is a player that I believe a lot of Bucs fans will need to start paying attention to. The veteran linebacker signed with the Bucs practice squad at the beginning of the season and has a vast amount of experience both as a starting LB and as a special teams player. Young also won Superbowl 56 with the L.A. Rams and could very well push backers K.J. Britt and Olakunle Fatukasi for playing time once he learns the playbook and gets acclimated to Todd Bowles defense.

Bucs have signed receiver Cole Beasley and former 49ers tackle Justin Skule to the practice squad today as well. Both potential elevations this week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 21, 2022

Finally, the Bucs added receiver Cole Beasley and Tackle Justin Skule to the practice squad. Beasley should add a very solid veteran depth piece at receiver moving forward and would not surprise me at all if he is eventually promoted and playing snaps on the Bucs active roster. Justin Skule gives the team added depth at the offensive line, something that is very necessary after the team had to place backup LT Josh Wells on the injured reserve earlier today. Skule was a sixth round pick by the 49ers in 2019 and has started 12 total games since the start of his career.