Tampa Bay Buccaneers place RB Giovani Bernard and LT Josh Well on IR

The Bucs made a flurry of roster moves today starting with placing backup RB Giovani Bernard and backup LT Josh Wells on the Injured Reserve, meaning that both players will be out at least the next four weeks moving forward for the Buccaneers.

We've placed T Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve & signed WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young to the active roster. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 21, 2022

In the case of Bernard, it is an ankle injury that the RB has been dealing with since training camp that is going to sideline him moving forward. While the Bucs could look to possibly elevate/promotion a player like Patrick Laird from the practice squad, the more likely scenario is that Keshawn Vaughn will be active on game days moving forward. Vaughn has been inactive the first two weeks of the teams season and would look to be the third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and third round pick Rachaad White.

Josh Wells meanwhile sustained a calf injury in the Bucs week 2 win vs the New Orleans Saints that will now put him on the shelf for at least the next month. Starting tackle Donovan Smith is still dealing with an elbow injury of his own that he sustained in week 1, and the Bucs used backup tackle Brandon Walton after Wells went down in the Saints game who overall played great when relieving the injured veteran. The Bucs made an addition to the practice squad in Justin Skule who could also add some depth along the offensive line as well.