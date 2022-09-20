Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will reportedly miss a month

The Buccaneers may be 2-0, but it hasn’t come easy and their roster hasn’t been at 100-percent either, and the hits to the roster will continue.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will miss a month after injury his foot this past week during the Bucs 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints. That foot injury is said to be torn plantar fascia.

This is the first major hit and loss to injury for Tampa Bay’s defense. The big injuries so far have been along the offensive line and that all dates back to training camp. Those appear to be hurting the offensive production after the first two games of the season despite their record as it has been their defense that has carried them to this point.

Hicks suffered his injury in the first half in Week 2 and never returned. With the injury reportedly sidelining him for a month, rookie Logan Hall should see increased playing time.