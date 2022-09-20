Bucs add Cole Beasley to practice squad

This morning, the Bucs added veteran receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, with the expectation that he will be elevated to the active roster soon.

Another new weapon for Tom Brady. https://t.co/hNwRco6sjb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2022

Beasley, 33 was with the Buffalo Bills last season where he caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. Beasley has always been a productive player, often times catching quick passes in the slot. He also has reliable hands, which was an issue for the Bucs in New Orleans last week.

With the suspension of Mike Evans and the injuries to players like Julio Jones and Chris Godwin, adding Beasley makes sense for the Buccaneers. They are electing to go with veteran depth that can potentially step in right away and help fill the void of some of those missing pieces.

Beasley has over 70 receptions in each of the last four seasons and could become a welcome, and much needed, addition to the team. Much of that will depend on his ability to pick up the offense in a short time if he's going to have a chance to see the field in the Buccaneers’ home opener this Sunday.

It remains to be seen how much Beasley has left in the tank, but this is a low risk signing that does not have much downside to it as the Bucs look to continue to piece together an offense that is banged up right now.