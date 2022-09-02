SB Nation Reacts: Season wins and Buccaneers roster cuts

Training camp and preseason games are over. Now it’s time to look ahead while also taking a peak back — how many wins will the Bucs have and how do the fans feel about the roster cuts?

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, Buccaneers fans voted on how they saw Tampa Bay’s decisions on the cuts they made. As you can see in the graphic below, 54-percent of fans agreed with the moves they made.

In the second poll of the week, now that the roster has been set, Bucs fans were asked to voted on the amount of wins they think the team will have in 2022.

With four entries to select from, 47-percent of fans who voted feel the Bucs will have 12 or more wins this season.

Tampa Bay’s season kicks off September 11 against Dallas. We’ll begin to see then if the fans notions from the polls come to fruition to some level.