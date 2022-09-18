NFL Week 3 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Packers

Fresh off of their 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite at home.

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

The Packers are playing host to division rival Chicago Bears Sunday night. This line will undoubtedly change depending of the result of their game, respectively.

For the Bucs, their game against New Orleans was yet again another offensive struggle. Their offensive line saw another player go down in left tackle Josh Wells where he never returned to the game. Tampa Bay also took some time to get things going against a tough Saints defense up until the fourth quarter when things got chippy between both sides.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were both ejected from the game, so outside of injuries we could possibly expect the Buccaneers to be without Evans next Sunday due to suspension.

The game between the Bucs and Packers is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET next Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.