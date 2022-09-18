Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 20-10 win over the Saints

- Todd Bowles became the first Buccaneers coach since Sam Wyche in 1992 to begin his career 2-0, and is the only coach in franchise history to start 2-0 with a pair of road wins.

- The Tampa Bay defense recorded five takeaways to go along with 6.0 sacks in a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It marked just the fourth game in team history with five-or-more takeaways and six-or-more sacks, and the team’s first since 12/8/13 vs. Buffalo. The team’s 13 points allowed through two games is the third-fewest total in team history (10 in 1992, 12 in 2003).

- Four of the Buccaneers’ takeaways came in the fourth quarter – the most a team has had in any single quarter since the New England Patriots totaled four takeaways in the fourth quarter at Atlanta on 11/18/21.

- Tampa Bay has generated 88 takeaways since Head Coach Todd Bowles took charge of the defense in 2019 – the third-most in the NFL during that span.

NFL TEAM TAKEAWAY LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Rank Team Takeaways

1. Pittsburgh Steelers 93

2. New England Patriots 90

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 88

4t. Buffalo Bills 82

4t. Indianapolis Colts 82

- In the third quarter, Logan Ryan forced a fumble for the Buccaneers, which was recovered by Carl Nassib for Tampa Bay’s first takeaway. The forced fumble was the first for Ryan since joining the Buccaneers and the 14th of his career. The fumble recovery was the second of Nassib’s career, with both coming as a member of the Buccaneers.

- Jamel Dean recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to earn the first multi-interception performance of his NFL career. He now has seven career interceptions. Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, Dean is one of three players with multiple interceptions this season, along with Marcus Williams (two) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (two).

- Later in the fourth quarter, Mike Edwards brought in Tampa Bay’s third interception of the game, returning it 68 yards for a touchdown. Edwards’ three pick-sixes are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019.

NFL PICK-SIX LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Rank Player (Team) IRTD

1t. Mike Edwards (TB) 3

1t. Minkah Fitpatrick (PIT) 3

1t. Marcus Peters (BAL) 3

4t. 10 Players Tied 2

- Tampa Bay’s fifth and final takeaway – and fourth of the fourth quarter – came on a fumble recovery by Carlton Davis III, the fourth of his career.

- Davis recorded a pass defensed, giving him 50 passes defensed since 2019 – the most in the NFL during that span.

NFL PASSES DEFENSED LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Rank Player (Team) PD

1. Carlton Davis III (TB) 50

2. James Bradberry (PHI) 48

3. J.C. Jackson (LAC) 47

4. Marshon Lattimore (NO) 45

5. Xavien Howard (MIA)_ 42

The Buccaneers also generated 6.0 sacks in Sunday’s game. The Buccaneers have tallied 152.0 sacks since Todd Bowlestook over the defense in 2019, which rank as the third-most in the NFL during that span.

NFL TEAM SACKS LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Pittsburgh Steelers 172.0

2. Los Angeles Rams 155.0

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 152.0

4. New Orleans Saints 143.0

5. Washington Commanders 136.0

- Shaquil Barrett earned his 12th strip sack since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, tying Chandler Jones for the most in the NFL during that span.

NFL STRIP SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) SS

1t. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 12

1t. Chandler Jones (LV) 12

3. T.J. Watt (PIT) 10

4t. Joey Bosa (LAC) 9

4t. Yannick Ngakoue (IND) 9

- Barrett also ranks fourth during that span in forced fumbles, with 12.

NFL FORCED FUMBLE LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FF

1. T.J. Watt (PIT) 15

2. Chandler Jones (LV) 14

3. Shaquille Leonard (IND) 13

4. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 12

5. Marlon Humphrey (BAL) 11

- Barrett notched his eighth multi-sack game since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, recording 2.0 vs. New Orleans on Sunday.

NFL MULTI-SACK GAME LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. T.J. Watt (PIT) 12

2t. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 8

2t. Myles Garrett (CLE) 8

2t. Yannick Ngakoue (LV) 8

5. Cameron Jordan (NO) 7

- Lavonte David notched his first sack of the season, bringing down Saints QB Jameis Winston for an 8-yard loss in the opening quarter. He now has 27.0 sacks in his NFL career. David tallied six tackles in the game, bringing his career regular season total to 166 vs. the New Orleans Saints – the second-most tackles by an active player against a single opponent, trailing only Bobby Wagner vs. the San Francisco 49ers (172).

- Antoine Winfield Jr. also recorded his first sack of the 2022 season, extending his career sack total to 6.0.

- On the game’s opening drive, Devin White recorded his first forced fumble of the season and the fifth of his NFL career. He also added a sack, pushing his season total to 3.0, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, trailing only Khalil Mack (3.5).

- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and NT Vita Vea split a sack, bringing their season sack totals to 0.5 and 1.0, respectively.

- On the offensive side of the ball, WR Breshad Perrimanhauled in a 28-yard pass from QB Tom Brady to score the game’s first touchdown with 7:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The touchdown was the 16th of Perriman’s career, and his first since his game-winning overtime touchdown vs. the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season.

- WR Mike Evans led the team in receiving for the second consecutive game, making three receptions for 61 yards. Meanwhile, RB Leonard Fournette led the team in scrimmage yards with 74, including 65 yards on the ground.

- K Ryan Succop went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts in the game, hitting a pair of 47-yard field goals. Since joining the team in 2020, Succop has scored 288 points – the second-most by a kicker during that span.

NFL KICKING POINTS LEADERS – SINCE 2020

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Points

1. Daniel Carlson (LV) 301

2. Ryan Succop (TB) 288

3. Tyler Bass (BUF) 283

4. Justin Tucker (BAL) 281

5. Greg Zuerlein (NYJ) 274

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)