Buccaneers at Saints: 2022 NFL Week 2 Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in New Orleans to take on the Saints to open their 2022 regular season divisional matchup series.

Tampa Bay will look to improve on last week’s poor red zone performances but will have some receivers banged up heading into this game.

The Saints will look to capitalize on that potential opportunity as well as they are riding high this week after Week 1’s exciting fourth quarter victory against the Falcons.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00pm EST. Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!

Staff Picks