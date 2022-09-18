Buccaneers at Saints: How to watch, game notes, picks, and odds

Broadcast Info

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 137 or 380 and the SXM App

New Orleans SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 212 yards & TD in Week 1. Has 5,557 pass yards (308.7 per game) & 44 TDs (40 pass, 4 rush) vs. 11 INTs for 104.2 rating in 18 road starts with TB. Passed for 375 yards & 4 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 112 rating in last road meeting. Has 300+ pass yards, 2+ TD passes & 100+ rating in 4 of his past 5 road starts vs. division.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 137 scrimmage yards (127 rush, 10 rec.) in Week 1, his 15th-career game with 125+ scrimmage yards. Has 795 scrimmage yards (99.4 per game) & 7 TDs (5 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 8 on road.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 5 catches for 71 yards & rec. TD in Week 1. Aims for his 3rd in row at NO & 3rd in row on road overall with TD catch. Since 2014, leads NFL with 76 rec. TDs.

• WR JULIO JONES had 86 scrimmage yards (69 rec., 17 rush) last week in TB debut. Has 102 receptions for 1,615 yards (89.7 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 18 career games vs. NO. Has 59 career games with 100+ rec. yards, tied-3rd most in NFL history.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 6 tackles, TFL & PD in Week 1. Had 11 tackles, 3 TFL, sack & FF in last meeting & has 18 TFL in 20 career games vs. NO. Is 1 of 2 (J.J. Watt) with 50+ PD (54) & 25+ FFs (26) since 2012.

• LB DEVIN WHITE led team with 8 tackles & had 2 sacks & PD last week, his 5thcareer game with 2+ sacks. Has 10+ tackles in 4 of his 5 career games vs. NO.

• DL VITA VEA had 13th-career sack last week. Has 4 sacks in his past 4 on road.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD had 6 tackles & his 4th-career INT last week. Aims for his 6th in row on road with 6+ tackles.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS has 11 PD in his past 11 on road.

Saints Notes

• QB JAMEIS WINSTON passed for 269 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 111 rating. Has 17 TDs (16 pass, 1 rush) vs. 3 INTs for 104.2 rating in 8 career starts with NO. Is TB franchise leader in pass yards (19,737) & pass TDs (121).

• RB ALVIN KAMARA has 1,490 scrimmage yards (106.4 per game) & 19 TDs (12 rush, 7 rec) in his past 14 at home. Has 957 scrimmage yards (95.7 per game) & 10 TDs (7 rush, 3 rec.) in 10 career games vs. TB. Since 2017, leads NFL with 67 scrimmage TDs & ranks 2nd with 7,501 scrimmage yards.

• WR MICHAEL THOMAS had 5 catches for 57 yards & 2 rec. TDs in Week 1, his 6th career game with 2 TD catches. Has 10+ catches for 180+ yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 at home vs. TB.

• WR JARVIS LANDRY led team with 7 catches for 114 yards in Week 1, his 16th career 100+ rec. yard game. Has 695 career receptions, 4th-most since entering NFL in 2014. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TD catch.

• DE CAMERON JORDAN had 2 sacks & FF in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with sack. Had 7.5 sacks in 8 home games last season. Ranks 3rd among active players with 107 career sacks.

• LB DEMARIO DAVIS has 11 PD & 8 TFL in 10 career games vs. TB. Is 1 of 4 with 10+ TFL in each of past 5 seasons.

• LB PETE WERNER led team with 12 tackles & had 1st-career FF last week.

• CB MARSHON LATTIMORE has 11 PD in 9 career games vs. TB.

• S TYRANN MATHIEU had 7th-career FR last week. Had INT in his last game vs. TB (11/29/20 w/ KC).

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Saints lead all-time series, 39-21

STREAKS Saints have won past 7

LAST GAME 12/19/21: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

LAST GAME AT SITE 10/31/21: Saints 36, Buccaneers 27

