Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 2 matchup against the Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season got off to a great start as the team dismantled a banged up Dallas Cowboys team to start off their season 1-0 on the year. Now however, the team faces a very familiar foe in the New Orleans Saints, a team the Bucs have yet to beat in the regular season in the Tom Brady era since he signed with the Bucs in free agency. Because of this having only one player be the X-factor for this game was difficult but I was able to do it after much thought.

With that being said let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 2 matchup.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette was electric for the Bucs in Week 1 running with power and speed to the tune of 127 yards on 21 carries, and catching both passes thrown his way for 10 yards to give him 137 total scrimmage yards in a game in which he literally carried the Buccaneers offense to a victory.

If the strategy moving forward with this team’s offense is to give the rushing attack more opportunities like we saw in Week 1, then Fournette will need to help carry the Bucs offense again in an incredibly tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a team that is notorious for beating the Bucs time and time again in the regular season in recent years.

The fact is, passing against the Saints has not worked for the Bucs in recent years due to the sheer level of skill, depth, and style of play that the Saints secondary has been able to showcase against the Bucs star receivers. Because of this, Fournette may very have another busy day in week two running against a Saints defensive line that includes Cam Jordan, and Marcus Davenport. Whether Fournette runs well or doesn’t could very easily determine the outcome of this matchup for both teams.

Conclusion

