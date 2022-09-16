Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints NFL Week 2: Friday Injury Report

As we inch closer to Sunday’s Week 2 NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, both teams released their final injury updates on Friday.

For the Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin will not play due to a hamstring strain he sustained in last week’s game versus the Cowboys. Expect Godwin to return in a few weeks as he has to recover from this hamstring injury, as well as his continued recovery from ACL surgery. Starting tackle Donovan Smith is listed as doubtful for the game on Sunday with a hyperextended elbow that he sustained in week one versus the Cowboys. Smith’s injury will not require surgery, but his availability depends on the level of pain he can tolerate. Since he did not practice all week, Smith could miss Sunday’s game against the Saints but should be able to return the following week.

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum was able to practice, in limited fashion, on Thursday and Friday. He is listed as doubtful but might have a chance to play if he continues to progress over the weekend. All other players on the injury report were able to practice on Friday and seem good to go for Sunday.

The Saints are also dealing with their fair share of injuries as we head into Sunday’s week 2 matchup. Cornerback Paulson Adebo will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Star running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable with a rib injury that he sustained in last week’s game against the Falcons. Kamara played only 38 snaps and recorded 12 touches in week one versus Atlanta, which is much lower usage than normal. He also did not practice Thursday, or Friday, so I expect him to be limited if he does get the green light to play. The other Saints listed on the injury report all practiced on Friday and should be available to play on Sunday.