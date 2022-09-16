Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs heading down to the “Big Easy” after their week one win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-0 and head to New Orleans this week. And Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with a new episode of Downey and Martez to discuss it all. The guys begin the show by discussing the good, bad, and ugly from the 19-3 win over the Cowboys.

The guys agree that if there was any ugly, it was the fact that Tampa Bay are dealing with more injuries. The gents discuss the injuries to offensive tackle Donovan Smith & three wide receivers, Julio Jones, Mike Evans & Chris Godwin & how the injuries could impact the team moving forward depending on how much time they may miss. From the ugly, Trey & Len discuss the bad which was the offense stalling in Cowboys’ territory.

The guys save the best for last & that was the good. That part of the conversations begins with the stifling performance of the defense. Trey and Len then agree how impressive Jones looked and how he was used in the offense.. Trey then gives some credit to Len for being right on how many touches running back Leonard Fournette got in week one.

After the breaking down week one, the discussion moves to the Bucs week two matchup. Len explains why he expects the Bucs to have a similar, run-heavy game-plan against the Saints, while Trey mentions how the Saints attack the Tampa Bay offense depends on if Evans and Jones are able to suit up in New Orleans. Trey then explains why the Saints need to have a much better start than they did in week one against the Atlanta Falcons if they want to keep their regular season winning streak against the Bucs going.

The podcast closes with a conversation about other results in week one & what matchups they’re looking forward to this coming week.

