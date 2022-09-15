Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Week 2: Thursday injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans released their second injury report injury report Thursday ahead of their matchup this Sunday.

The Bucs were still without left tackle Donovan Smith and wide receiver Chris Godwin at practice. Cornerback Zyon McCollum who has been nursing a hamstring injury was limited today at practice after missing last week’s game and yesterday’s practice. Wide receivers Julio Jones (knee) and Mike Evans (calf) also did not participate in Thursday’s session

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady talked about the the mount of players missing from Thursday’s practice.

“The guys who are healthy have to go out there and practice and try to give us good looks,” Brady said. “A lot of young players have to get a lot of reps. The guys who are on the roster fill in and you do the best you can do to adjust to the situation. It’s a lot like the game. Chris [Godwin] went out and Mike [Evans] went out and Julio [Jones] went out and everyone else has got to go in. It’s not like we can stop the game or anything; we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do and put the guys in a position to try to go make some plays. You’d love everyone healthy at all the time; it’s really not the reality of football. It’s such a demolition derby out there for all of us. You’ve got to do your best to adjust to the situation, really no matter what it calls for.”

For the saints, running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday and quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was limited for the second consecutive day.

Below is Thursday’s full injury report from the Buccaneers and Saints.