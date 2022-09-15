Chargers at Chiefs: NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football picks and more

The NFL will see a classic matchup Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. is coming in with a narrow victory last week over the Raiders, but Kansas City is looking to drop another hammer tonight after their 44-21 win over the Cardinals Week 1.

Here is some information from the NFL Week 2 capsule followed by staff picks.

Chargers Notes

• QB JUSTIN HERBERT passed for 279 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 129.4 rating last week, his 9th-career game with 3+ TD passes & 0 INTs, tied with Patrick Mahomes for most-ever by player in 1st 3 seasons. Has 13 TDs (10 pass, 3 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 108.3 rating in 4 career games vs. KC. Aims for his 9th in row vs. division with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 6th in row on road with 300+ pass yards.

• RB AUSTIN EKELER had 72 scrimmage yards (36 rush, 36 rec.) in Week 1. Aims for his 4th in row vs. KC with TD & has TD in 8 of his past 9 vs. division. Had 441 scrimmage yards (110.3 per game) & 9 TDs (5 rush, 4 rec.) in 4 primetime games last season.

• FB ZANDER HORVATH (rookie) had TD catch last week in NFL debut.

• WR KEENAN ALLEN had 66 rec. yards last week. Has TD catch in 4 of his past 5 vs. KC. Has 3 rec. TDs in 3 career games on TNF.

• WR MIKE WILLIAMS has 100+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 vs. KC. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. division.

• WR DEANDRE CARTER & TE GERALD EVERETT each had rec. TDs last week in LAC debuts. Everett had career-high 2 rec. TDs in only career game vs. KC (11/19/18 w/ LAR).

• LB KHALIL MACK led team with 3 sacks & had FF last week in LAC debut, his 2ndcareer game with 3+ sacks. Aims for his 6th in row vs. KC with 0.5+ sacks.

• LB JOEY BOSA had 1.5 sacks & FF in Week 1. Had sack & FF in last meeting. Had 0.5+ sacks in 6 of 7 road games last season & 5 of 6 division games. Aims for his 5th in row in primetime with sack & 3rd in row with FF.

• S DERWIN JAMES tied for team lead with 6 tackles & had sack last week.

• CB ASANTE SAMUEL JR. had 2 PD & INT in Week 1. Had INT in last road meeting.

Chiefs Notes

• QB PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 360 yards & 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 144.2 rating last week, his 6th-career game with 5+ TD passes, tied for 4th-most in NFL history. Passed for 410 yards & 3 TDs in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. LAC with 3+ TD passes. Has 9 TDs vs. INT for 114.3 rating in 4 career starts on Thursday.

• RB CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE had 74 scrimmage yards (42 rush, 32 rec.) & career best 2 TD catches in Week 1. Rushed for 100 yards & had rec. TD in last home meeting.

• RB ISIAH PACHECO (rookie) rushed for 62 yards & TD last week in NFL debut.

• TE TRAVIS KELCE led team with 8 catches for 121 yards & TD in Week 1, his 30thcareer game with 100+ rec. yards, becoming 3rd TE ever (Rob Gronkowski & HOFer Tony Gonzalez) with 30+ such games. Had 10 catches for career-high 191 rec. yards with 2 rec. TDs in last meeting & aims for his 4th in row vs. LAC with 90+ rec. yards.

• WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER had 6 catches for 79 yards last week in KC debut. Has 50+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 in primetime.

• WR MECOLE HARDMAN had TD catch in Week 1. Had rec. TD in last home meeting.

• DT CHRIS JONES had PD & 11th-career FF last week. Had TFL in last meeting. Has 4 sacks in his past 2 Thursday games. Aims for his 3rd in row in primetime with 2+ PD.

• DT TERSHAWN WHARTON had 5th-career sack in Week 1. Had FF in last meeting.

• DE CARLOS DUNLAP had sack last week in KC debut. Has 5.5 sacks & 2 FFs in 6 career games vs. LAC.

• LB NICK BOLTON led team with 10 tackles & had TFL in Week 1, his 4th-career game with 10+ tackles. Had 14 tackles & career-high 3 PD in last meeting.

• CB L’JARIUS SNEED had 8 tackles, sack & PD last week. Had 2 TFL in last meeting.

Picks

