Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Wednesday injury report

The Buccaneers dealt with a few injuries Sunday night, seeing Donovan Smith leave with a hyperextended elbow and Chris Godwin leave with a hamstring issue. While the best medicine for Godwin is simply rest, so it’s likely he won’t be on the field Sunday, the biggest thing for Smith is his pain tolerance. Against the Saints’ pass rush, a Smith under 100% and replacement Josh Wells don’t do much to instill confidence in the protection of Tom Brady.

On the other side of the field, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said after their win against the Atlanta Falcons that star running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury which cut into his workload and playing time. That’s certainly something to keep an eye on as we continue through the week. The Bucs may face a heavy dose of Mark Ingram with Taysom Hill getting carries in the red zone.

Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum has been dealing with a hamstring issue over the past few weeks and still seems to be on the mend from that. Against the receiving trio of Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry, the Bucs will need any and all available corners they can get.

On top of the concerns surrounding Godwin, Mike Evans (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) limited while Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) were both held out of practice on Wednesday while running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was also limited.

The Bucs have been banged up throughout training camp and things don’t seem to be getting much better, especially among the prolific skill position players on the roster.

For the Saints, some key names out on Wednesday were Mark Ingram (ankle), Alvin Kamara (ribs), Marcus Maye (ankle), Jameis Winston (back), and Tre’Quon Smith (shoulder) all being limited.

Here is the full injury report for both teams following Wednesday practice;