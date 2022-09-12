Broncos at Seahawks: NFL Week 1 picks and open thread for Monday Night Football

The Denver Broncos are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks and there will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Quarterback Russell Wilson makes his Broncos regular season debut tonight as he and his new team will take on his former team.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Broncos are currently 6.5-point favorites.

It’ll certainly be an interesting game with that one storyline alone, but the matchup is set up to be a good one. Check out Bucs Nation’s staff picks for tonight’s game and enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!

Staff Picks