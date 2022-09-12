NFL Week 2 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Saints

Fresh off of their 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook via DKNation, Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite in New Orleans.

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Saints +115

The Saints, behind the arm of former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, came back from behind in the fourth quarter against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. For the majority of the game, it wasn’t looking good as the then 5.5-point favorites looked to have been done. But Winston reminded everyone he plays until the final whistle, making key throws on their game-winning drive.

For the Bucs, their win was bittersweet. Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith left the game in the second quarter and did not return after he suffered an injury to his right arm. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was activated and started the game, also left the game due to a hamstring injury.

Their status for next week’s game won’t be known until later this week so it’ll be interesting to see the line change either in favor for or against them as the week progresses and more becomes known of Smith and Godwin.

The game between the Bucs and Saints is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday.