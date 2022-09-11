Buccaneers at Cowboys: Week 1 gameday inactives

Tom Brady will have one of his most reliable and favorite targets dressed and available for the Buccaneers’ first game of the season tonight against the Dallas Cowboys. Chris Godwin, who has undergone one of the more impressive recoveries from an ACL tear, will be active tonight. He’ll join Mike Evans as well as newcomers Julio Jones and Russell Gage as the Bucs look to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

However, the Bucs will be without rookie corner Zyon McCollum who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. While they have the trio of Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting, McCollum had shown flashes of what his athleticism can bring to the defense.

For the Cowboys, obviously the top storyline is the loss of left tackle Tyron Smith, but they will also be without wide receiver Michael Gallup - as well as James Washington who is dealing with a foot fracture - leaving CeeDee Lamb as the lone wide receiver on the roster with a regular season touchdown in his career.

Here is the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of their Sunday Night showdown in Jerry World;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers;

T - Fred Johnson

CB - Zyon McCollum

WR - Scotty Miller

TE - Kyle Rudolph

QB - Kyle Trask

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Dallas Cowboys;

WR - Jalen Tolbert

WR - Michael Gallup

NT - John Ridgeway

S - Israel Mukuamu

S - Markquese Bell

LB - Jabril Cox

CB - Nahshon Wright

Two surprise inactives tonight are tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Scotty Miller. With both inactive, and Rudolph coming in expected to be a red zone target, the Buccaneers must be confident that Godwin will be more than just a decoy for the offense.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will kickoff from AT&T Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark on the call.