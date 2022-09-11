Buccaneers at Cowboys: 2022 NFL Week 1 Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Dallas to take on the Cowboys to open their 2022 regular season. Tampa Bay will look to have wide receiver Chris Godwin on the field after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last December. However, both teams will have backups along their respective offensive lines so it’ll be interesting to see how their defenses attack quarterbacks Tom Brady and Dak Prescott.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20pm EST. Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!

Staff Picks