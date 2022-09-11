Report: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin expected to play against Cowboys

Chris Godwin will make his return in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers expect star receiver Chris Godwin to play in their opening matchup for the 2022 season, but could possibly be on a snap count in the game.

This news should come with a sigh of relief from Bucs fans, as the expectation of many was that Godwin was going to miss at least the first month of the season with the possibility of missing more due to a torn ACL injury Godwin had sustained in the Bucs December 19th matchup against the Saints a season ago. With Godwin making his return, the Bucs offense will be fully powered in their start to the season with Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage also available to play in Week 1 as well.

If cautious the Bucs are going to be with Godwin during this game and whether they do have him on a snap count is going to be something worth monitoring, but shouldn’t take away from the incredible recovery Godwin has made to be ready for this matchup at all.