Buccaneers at Cowboys: How to watch, game notes, picks, and odds

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY is NFL all-time regular-season leader in starts (316), pass yards (84,520), completions (7,263) & TD passes (624) & postseason all-time leader in starts (47), wins (35), pass yards (13,049), TD passes (86), SB titles (7) & SB MVPs (5). Led NFL with career-high 5,316 pass yards & 43 TD passes in 2021, 3rd-most pass yards in single season all-time. Recorded most-ever completions (485) in single-season last year. Passed for 379 yards & 4 TDs in Week 1 meeting in 2021.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 1,266 scrimmage yards (812 rush, 454 rec.) & 10 TDs (8 rush, 2 rec.) & ranked 3rd among RBs with 69 receptions in 2021.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 1,035 rec. yards in 2021 & became 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 8 seasons. Ranked 2nd last season with career-high 14 rec. TDs. Since 2014, leads all players with 75 rec. TDs & ranks 3rd in rec. yards (9,301).

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had career-high 98 receptions with 1,103 rec. yards & 6 TDs (5 rec., 1 rush) in 2021. Had 9 catches for 105 yards & rec. TD in last meeting.

• WR JULIO JONES makes TB debut. Leads all active players in receptions (879) & rec. yards (13,330). Has 59 career games with 100+ rec. yards, tied-3rd most in NFL history.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID ranks 2nd in tackles (1,220) & 5th in TFL (134) since 2012. Is 1 of 2 (J.J. Watt) with 50+ PD (54) & 25+ FFs (26) since 2012.

• LB DEVIN WHITE led team with 128 tackles in 2021. Is 1 of 3 (Jerome Baker & Demario Davis) with 300+ tackles (359) & 10+ sacks (15) since 2019.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT led team with 10 sacks in 2021 & ranks 4th in NFL with 37.5 sacks since 2019. Had sack in last meeting.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS led team with 11 PD in 2021. Had INT in last meeting.

Cowboys Notes

• QB DAK PRESCOTT passed for 4,449 yards & franchise-record 37 TDs & ranked 3rd in NFL with 104.2 rating last season. Joined Daunte Culpepper & Cam Newton as only QBs ever with 125+ TD passes (143) & 25+ rush TDs (25) in 1st 6 career seasons. Passed for 23 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 116.2 rating in 8 home starts in 2021. Had Week 1 NFL-record 42 completions & passed for 403 yards & 3 TDs in last meeting.

• RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 1,289 scrimmage yards (1,002 rush, 287 rec.) & 12 TDs (10 rush, 2 rec.) in 2021. Since 2016, leads NFL with 9,630 scrimmage yards & 7,386 rush yards. Has 1,691 scrimmage yards (112.7 per game) in 15 career games on SNF.

• RB TONY POLLARD had career-high 1,056 scrimmage yards (719 rush, 337 rec.) in 2021.

• WR CEEDEE LAMB had career-high 79 receptions for career-best 1,178 scrimmage yards (career-high 1,102 rec., 76 rush) & became 1st Dal. WR with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in each of 1st 2 seasons.

• TE DALTON SCHULTZ set career highs in catches (78), rec. yards (808) & rec. TDs (8) in 2021, 3rd-most receptions by TE last season. • LB MICAH PARSONS led all rookies with 13 sacks last season, tied-3rd most by rookie since 1982. Ranked 3rd in NFL with 20 TFL.

• CB TREVON DIGGS led NFL with 11 INTs, most by player in single season since 1981. Has 14 INTs, tied-2nd most by player in his 1st 2 seasons in SB era. Ranked 2nd in NFL with 21 PD last season.

• CB ANTHONY BROWN ranked tied-4th in NFL with career-high 17 PD in 2021.

• S JAYRON KEARSE led team with career-high 98 tackles & had career-high 10 PD last season. Had 14 games with 5+ tackles in 2021, tied 3rd-most among DBs.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Cowboys lead all-time series, 13-5

STREAKS Cowboys have won 2 of last 3

LAST GAME 9/9/21: Cowboys 29 at Buccaneers 31

LAST GAME AT SITE 12/23/18: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 20

