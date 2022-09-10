Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season is finally upon us and with it comes new expectations about how the team and its players will perform. Because of this each week we will look at a player who will be an X factor in in the team's matchup, starting with the Bucs opening game vs the Dallas Cowboys.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The captain has returned to the Bucs and the feeling is good. Tom Brady returned after his 11-day absence from the team and looked good in limited action vs the Colts and led the Bucs to a field goal drive in his only action of the game.

However, many Bucs fans still have questions regarding Brady for this upcoming season. Is he fully invested in this upcoming season for the Bucs? Will he be able to develop chemistry with an offensive line that has two new starters? Will Brady be able to highlight new receiving weapons in the offense with so little time to work with them?

Because of these questions, Brady needs to come out of the gate playing well against the Cowboys to put these doubts to rest and show that things will be smooth sailing moving forward into the 2022 season.

Conclusion

