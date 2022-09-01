Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs focus moves from final 53 to the start of regular season

The initial 53 man roster is set for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back to discuss it with you on a new edition of Downey and Martez.

Trey and Len start the show by talking about the shocking move of the Bucs cutting wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Len explains why his issue wasn’t that Tampa Bay cut Johnson, but the reason given why he was cut. Trey brings up that he thinks quarterback Tom Brady’s absence might have worked against Johnson.

The guys then discuss Brady’s preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts and his comments to the media after the game. Len reiterates why he still isn’t worried about “That Dude” being distracted on the field.

Finally the guys share their NFL season predictions. While the division winners in both conferences seems to be common ground for Trey and Len, a healthy bit of disagreement takes place when the discussion turns to wildcard team predictions.

