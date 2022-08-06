Evans ‘day-to-day’ as Buccaneers still waiting on prognosis for Jensen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided updates for two of their big offensive players.

Wide receiver Mike Evans left practice Friday after tweaking his hamstring during practice. On Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles stated they’ll monitor Evans’ daily but didn’t seem too concern.

“He’s sore. He’s day-to-day. He’ll be fine,” Bowles said. “It’s just a matter of when we put him out there.”

On the offensive line, veteran center Ryan Jensen left practice just a few days into the start of camp due to a knee injury. There is still no official word on the severity of the injury or on how much time Jensen will miss, and Bowles revealed the team is in a sense playing the waiting game for an answer.

“I’m not sure. It’s a matter of him getting back to us, really,” said Bowles. “I’m sure he’s got to get other opinions but we’re waiting on that so we can make a final decision.”

Tampa Bay plays their first preseason game next Saturday. They’ll more than likely have something more concrete on Evans this coming week, but Jensen’s situation still looks to be some time before there is something official.