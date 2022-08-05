Chris Godwin hits the field while Mike Evans leaves it after hamstring injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw wide receiver Chris Godwin hit the field for at training camp practice Friday. Although it wasn’t to fully participate in the session, it was still a good step in the right direction.

Head coach Todd Bowles told the media following practice that it was a welcome sight.

“It was good seeing him out there running around, getting some individual work in,” Bowles said. “It’s always a plus when he’s in uniform.”

However, Tampa Bay is still staying the course and not forcing Godwin back to full participation anytime soon as Bowles explained.

“We’re not going to rush him, — we’re just glad to see him out there working right now. As it goes on, we’ll see.”

While the sight of Godwin on the field was a nice one, receiver Mike Evans coming off it was the opposite.

Evans injured his hamstring during practice Friday and Bowles nor the team provided much of an update other than he ‘tweaked’ his hamstring. But several reports have already indicated it was minor and Tampa Bay is not concerned with it.

Still, any hamstring injury can quickly turn into a serious one if not treated with caution. With the preseason opener just a week away the Buccaneers may play this one safe and limit Evans this week heading into next Saturday where Evans may not (and perhaps should not) play because of it.