Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers begin transition to replacing Jensen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a full week into their 2022 training camp. And that means Trey Downey and Len Martez have a fresh edition of Downey and Martez to get you through your weekend.

Trey began the podcast by asking Len about the general vibe of camp and if camp had a noticeable difference under Head Coach Todd Bowles. The conversation then pivoted to Tom Brady and Len had some glowing praise and a new nickname for the now 45-year old quarterback.

Trey and Len then talked about some of the position battles including how Robert Hainsey has been doing in terms of filling Ryan Jensen’s shoes. The guys also discussed how Tyler Johnson was preforming so far in camp and how the young receiver’s willingness to play special teams might be how he makes the team.

It was then time for Len to take his mulligan as he did a complete 360 on one rookie after seeing him in action at camp. The guys then closed the show by discussing the ongoing situation surrounding Deshaun Watson and just how many games he will be suspended.

