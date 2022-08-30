Buccaneers reach the 53-man roster limit

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers needed to make some tough decisions to trim their roster down to the 53-man player limit. Below is the official list of players that were cut provided by Tampa Bay.
Waived:
OLB Andre Anthony
K Jose Borregales
OL Dylan Cook
S Chris Cooper
CB Don Gardner
WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.
DL Mike Greene
TE JJ Howland
G Sadarius Hutcherson
WR Tyler Johnson
RB Patrick Laird
CB Kyler McMichael
G John Molchon
DL Benning Potoa’e
DL Willington Previlon
LB J.J. Russell
WR Jerreth Sterns
WR Deven Thompkins
S Nolan Turner
OLB Jordan Young
Terminated Contracts Of:
OLB Genard Avery
QB Ryan Griffin
DB Logan Ryan
DL Deadrin Senat
Waived (Injured):
OLB Elijah Ponder
Placed on Injured Reserve:
CB Rashard Robinson
The team also announced their injury settlement reached with tight end Bug Howard, who was waived last Tuesday.
Earlier today, the team had announced the trade with the Indianapolis Colts that sent them linebacker Grant Stuard and Tampa Bay’s 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for Indianapolis’ sixth-round pick in 2023.
