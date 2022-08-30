Buccaneers reach the 53-man roster limit

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers needed to make some tough decisions to trim their roster down to the 53-man player limit. Below is the official list of players that were cut provided by Tampa Bay.

Waived:

OLB Andre Anthony

K Jose Borregales

OL Dylan Cook

S Chris Cooper

CB Don Gardner

WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.

DL Mike Greene

TE JJ Howland

G Sadarius Hutcherson

WR Tyler Johnson

RB Patrick Laird

CB Kyler McMichael

G John Molchon

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Willington Previlon

LB J.J. Russell

WR Jerreth Sterns

WR Deven Thompkins

S Nolan Turner

OLB Jordan Young

Terminated Contracts Of:

OLB Genard Avery

QB Ryan Griffin

DB Logan Ryan

DL Deadrin Senat

Waived (Injured):

OLB Elijah Ponder

Placed on Injured Reserve:

CB Rashard Robinson

The team also announced their injury settlement reached with tight end Bug Howard, who was waived last Tuesday.

Earlier today, the team had announced the trade with the Indianapolis Colts that sent them linebacker Grant Stuard and Tampa Bay’s 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for Indianapolis’ sixth-round pick in 2023.