Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Okay, Bucs fans. The roster cuts are official and Tampa Bay’s roster is set for the season. It’s time for you all to vote below and let us know how you feel with the roster moves made Tuesday and how many wins you feel the Buccaneers can win this season.