Buccaneers reportedly release wide receiver Tyler Johnson

The Buccaneers May have made their first surprising move Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has reportedly released third-year receiver Tyler Johnson.

Buccaneers' release of Tyler Johnson, per a league source, is interesting, after a really strong preseason. He could help another team at wide receiver — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Johnson made some key catches in key games for the Bucs his rookie season during the team’s run to a Super Bowl championship. Although their were apparent drops at times from the young receiver, Johnson made up for them with what many would call unbelievable and an overall decent preseason showing.

Johnson may very well find himself on a new team in 2022. His talent has been on display since coming into the league out of Minnesota so if the Bucs hope to bring him back somehow following cuts the chances are slim.

The curious thing here, though, is if this move means wide receiver Scotty Miller — who was believed to be a sure-fire bet on being released — is safe if this report holds true.

The former Gopher hauled in 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns while with the Bucs.