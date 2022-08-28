Report: Injuries to Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett not serious

By this time, we are all aware of the Buccaneers injury struggles along the offensive line. Two more lineman went down Saturday night during Tamp Bay’s preseason finale against the Colts in Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett. Although head coach Todd Bowles told the media Sunday that he has no official word on either lineman, there is a report shedding some light on the injuries.

According to long-time NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the shoulder injury Leverett suffered and the ankle injury that Hainsey sustained during last night’s loss do not appear to be serious.

Buccaneers center-guard Nick Leverett sustained an AC joint injury in his shoulder with X-rays determining it's not considered a long-term injury and could be managed going forward, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2022

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey underwent X-rays for his ankle Sunday morning, and it is not regarded as a long-term injury, per league source, and there is optimism that he could be ready for the first game of the season. @PFN365 #NFLTwitter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2022

While the news isn’t official, as in the Bucs aren’t sharing much of anything on them at the moment for respective reasons, this will undoubtedly be welcoming news once/if it does become official.

There is still uncertainty across the rest of the offensive line, especially with veteran center Ryan Jensen still out and a lack of a status update on his injury. But the report on Hainsey — the man projected to take Jensen’s place at center — is certainly good news.