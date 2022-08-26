Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers plan to play Brady and starters in final preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their final preseason game of 2022 and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with a new edition of Downey and Martez to get you ready for it.

Trey starts the show by giving Len props about being right that Tom Brady and the other Bucs starters will play in the final preseason game. With that news the guys discuss just how much those players should play.

Trey and Len also discuss the season ending injury to offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. The guys both stress the fact that regardless of whether Stinnie was ultimately going to be the starter, this is a very big loss moving forward.

Trey and Len move onto to one of the most talked about players of training camp, wide receiver Scotty Miller. Trey put Len on the spot by asking him if Miller would ultimately make the 53 man roster.

The guys end the podcast by debating the final 2 starting quarterback battles in the NFL.

