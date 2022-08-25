Building continuity will be key as the Buccaneers are set close out the preseason

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t seen live action this preseason. Neither has wide receiver Mike Evans. There are many other players as well that are expected to start this season for the Bucs that haven’t seen a second of a game in the first two preseason games.

But that all changes this Saturday.

Head coach Todd Bowles said anyone who is healthy will play this weekend. We’ll have to wait to see who exactly that will be, and Bowles stressed the importance of building consistency throughout the roster in this final exhibition match heading into the regular season.

“It’s important for continuity,” Bowles said. “We have some new guys on the O-Line, we have some new guys at receiver, so other than having them practice together, we need to see them in the game in certain situations and just the flow of it. No matter how long it is, we just need to see it.”

One guy that appears set to see some action with some starters and begin building that continuity in Indianapolis is offensive lineman Luke Goedeke whom Bowles said will start at left guard. He mentioned that left guard is among several positions he and the staff will be observing closely so Tampa Bay’s second round pick will have to ensure he proves himself worthy to play among NFL’s top talent quickly.

Bucs and Colts are set to close out their preseasons Saturday with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET.