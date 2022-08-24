Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller aware of the challenge fighting for a roster spot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller became a fan favorite during the 2020 regular season. Easily out-running defensive backs and catching deep balls from quarterback Tom Brady, the man they called scooter was a clear threat to the opposition.

But trying to overcome injuries and inconsistent play through last season, Miller now finds himself at risk of not making it to the regular season with one preseason game left.

“Yeah, it’s never going to be easy. Nothing’s ever going to be handed to you,” said Miller when speaking to the media Wednesday. “It’s kind of like my journey my whole life with football – ever since I was a little kid it’s never been easy. So, I’ve just got to fight for everything and that’s just what I’ll continue to do the rest of my career. It’s just a blessing to be out here and I just try to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Miller has to put on an impressive display in Indianapolis this weekend for the final preseason game. He’s already had two games where he has appeared to not have what it takes which includes missing a beautifully thrown ball deep down the sideline by quarterback Kyle Trask this past Saturday in Tennessee.

So this final opportunity, yes, Miller has to indeed fight for it.