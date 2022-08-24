Bucs sign veteran pass rusher Genard Avery

With the season almost upon us, the Bucs are adding some depth at a critical position ahead of the final preseason game signing veteran pass rusher Genard Avery.

Veteran OLB Genard Avery is signing with the #Buccaneers, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 24, 2022

Avery, 27 was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last two seasons in Philadelphia with the Eagles, where he started 12 games in 2021. Avery has 7.5 career sacks and can also play special teams as well.

This is a low risk signing for depth by Tampa Bay. There are no guarantees Avery makes the roster, but if he does it would give them an experienced player who can contribute in more ways than one. Avery will likely be competing for the fifth outside linebacker job.

With final cuts being just around the corner for the Buccaneers and the rest of the league, we will see what decisions they make when choosing who to keep around and who to get rid of as well as possible additions from other team's cuts.

The Avery signing proves that the Bucs are always looking for ways to improve and that shouldn’t change heading into early next week when more reinforcements could be available.