Despite the offensive line injuries, Buccaneers aren’t rushing to sign additional help

For head coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs, the injuries across the offensive line would leave one wondering if they would be quick to bring in some extra bodies to compete for roles across the unit or perhaps even those capable of starting.

But that is far from the case.

Injuries to center Ryan Jensen, right tackle Tristan Wirfs, a scare with lineman Robert Hainsey, and a season-ending ACL/MCL injury to guard Aaron Stinnie has not sent the Buccaneers into a frenzy. And according to Bowles, he’s ultimately going to roll with what they have on the roster now.

“We like our in-house options but there’s got to be a player available for us to like to add a player. We’re not just going to sign one to sign one,” Bowles said. “There’s nothing out there for us to sign, but at the same time we’re comfortable with the guys we have right now.”

As Bowles puts, there’s no one out there right now for them to bring in. Best bet for the Buccaneers is to stay put and it appears they will.

Plus, they should be getting Wirfs back in time for the season. Jensen, despite his lack of a prognosis from his injury weeks ago, appears to not be as serious as many initially thought (maybe?). And while Stinnie is gone for the season the depth across the line is at a premium, giving the Bucs the patience they need.