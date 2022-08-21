Aaron Stinnie reportedly tears ACL and MCL in Buccaneers loss to Titans

Worst fears for Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie appears to have been confirmed Sunday according to multiple reports.

Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday’s 13-3 preseason loss against the Titans where the veteran was visibly in a lot of pain. The Athletic’s Greg Auman provided some details.

I can confirm that Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee last night, which means he’ll go on injured reserve and be done for the season. Was competing for starting left guard job, adds to Bucs’ OL injury problems. @JennaLaineESPN was on it first.

This is a huge blow to Tampa Bay’s offensive line. They had to begin the 2022 offseason with guard Ali Marpet’s retirement. Then center Ryan Jensen suffered an injury early on in camp — which there is no official prognosis for yet. And young stud right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with a strained oblique this past week.

The hits just keep coming.

The Buccaneers will have to be creative with the injuries they are suffering across the offensive line. Whether that is to give more extensive work to those already on the roster to fill those holes or bring someone in from the outside, Tampa Bay will have to find the best way to make sure quarterback Tom Brady — when (if?) he returns — remains untouched in the pocket throughout the season.