SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans vote on backups for Brady, Fournette

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Buccaneers are looking to face off against the Tennessee Titans Saturday evening. The coaching staff will continue to evaluate players to make decisions on who will continue to stick around or has the best chance to be in the mix for starting and depth chart roles.

For the Tampa Bay fans, however, they feel that they have seen enough — at least for now — out of two crucial offensive positions after one preseason game.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, Buccaneers fans voted on two separate polls. The first being who should be Tom Brady’s backup for the season. Final results show that 63-percent of the fans feel second-year quarterback Kyle Trask should be named Brady’s backup for the regular season.

In the second poll, fans were asked who should be listed as the second running back on the depth chart. As you can see in the results below, 80-percent of the fan base feels rookie Rachaad White should be listed second on the Bucs depth chart at the position.

With two preseason games left before the regular season, it’ll be interesting to see the direction Tampa Bay goes with the quarterback and running back positions behind their proven veterans.