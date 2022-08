The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in their second game of the 2022 preseason. The Bucs will be without quarterback Tom Brady once again this evening which means quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will see some extended action for the second week in a row.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00pm EST. What are some things you’re looking for in tonight’s game?

Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!