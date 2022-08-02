No punishment for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady after the Dolphins tampering case

With the recent report of the Dolphins getting disciplined by the NFL for tampering not just with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, but also with former New England Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, has led many Bucs fans to feel upset at Brady and wonder if he will be disciplined by the NFL for the Dolphins tampering.

The first important piece of information that needs to be addressed is the NFL’s statement they released after their investigation, addressing within it the fact Brady entertained communications with Miami during December of last season.

The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins. Both Messrs. Ross and Beal were active participants in these discussions.

Now, the NFL has said there will be no discipline to Tom Brady based on the actions that were committed by the Dolphins in this tampering scenario. This isn’t likely to change as the main issue in this situation has to do with the tampering the Dolphins committed, not with anything Brady did.

As to comment on the anger in circles of the Buccaneers fanbase they’re feeling due to a feeling of “betrayal” by Tom Brady, it doesn’t feel like this is necessarily the case either. If Tom Brady did not want to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, he would not be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Staying retired, demanding a trade, or not even signing with the team in the first place are all things that could have occurred but did not — also resulting in betraying the organization.

What 2023 brings remains to be seen but one thing that is for certain is that Tom Brady will be the Bucs' starter in 2022 and that is really all that matters at this time.

If you would like to see and hear more thoughts on this situation from myself and my colleague Evan Wanish, watch the video below: