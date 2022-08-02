Bucs Training Camp Recap Day Six: Young players impress

It was yet another hot morning for the Buccaneers as they continue on with training camp and getting prepared for the upcoming season. It was also the team’s second day in full pads and things did get a little chippy at times. Tensions are rising as the team competes against each other.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was held out of practice on Tuesday after getting a little banged up and leaving practice early on Monday. That allowed players like Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller to get more reps and while Miller flashed a bit early on, it was Johnson who for the second day in a row, looked very comfortable catching passes over the middle.

Johnson has put together a nice couple of days here with the pads on and he may need to continue that if he wishes to stay on the roster. With the ridiculous receiving depth Tampa Bay currently has, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where they are able to keep all of the receivers that have been on the roster in years past so a notable name or two may be on their way out.

Speaking of the young offensive pieces the team has, rookie running back Rachaad White had a nice day catching the football out of the backfield and also had a few explosive runs but the highlight of his day was a dazzling move that he put on safety Keanu Neal during one on one drills.

Sick move by Bucs rookie RB Rachaad White against Keanu Neal in 1 on 1s pic.twitter.com/jTNnPkunwv — Evan Wanish (@EvanNFL) August 2, 2022

White’s good day came while Giovani Bernard was not practicing with a veteran rest day. Both players could be battling for time as Tampa’s third down running back throughout the season. Bernard is the veteran and had a solid first year with the team in 2021, but White continues to flash as camp goes on.

On the defensive side of things, Ross Cockrell had another nice day which was highlighted by a nice pass breakup against Cameron Brate in coverage. It appears Cockrell could be in the lead for that fourth corner spot.

It was Ryan Succop’s turn to kick today and he made it count. He was 7 for 7 which included making the final two kicks from a far distance. Length and distance has been an issue for Succop in the past, but he showcased his power a good bit on Tuesday morning as the kicker competition continues to heat up heading into the preseason games.

Overall, it was another sluggish day for the offense and the defense did not make many splash plays either. It is still early in camp, so not much need to worry but they will probably be the first to tell you they need to be sharper on both sides of the football.

Camp Notes