Tristan Wirfs’ oblique injury during Buccaneers practice may not be as bad as it sounds

It may not be serious, but the Buccaneers may have to play it safe when it comes to how they’ll handle the rest of training camp and preseason for right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The 23-year-old suffered an injury to the upper body Thursday during the Bucs joint practice session with the Titans Thursday that forced him to leave practice early. The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported later on that Wirfs’ injury is a strained oblique.

No word on how long Tristan Wirfs might be sidelined, but he sustained a strained oblique in practice today during joint workouts with Titans.

Good news here is that Wirfs may not miss significant time. Last season, guard Ali Marpet suffered an injury to his oblique that caused him to miss a game. Lions quarterback suffered a strained oblique to his throwing side and missed one game. And Friday, Jets defensive end Bryce Huff also suffered a strained oblique but is believed that he will miss just a few days.

Every injury is different for everyone. However, this may not be so bad for Wirfs and the Bucs if the team manages it properly.