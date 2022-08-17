Bucs Nation Podcast: Breaking down the Bucs vs. Dolphins

The first Buccaneers preseason game of the season is in the books and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back on a new episode of Downey & Martez to break it all down for you.

The guys began the show by breaking down the most recent roster moves. Len told you why he wasn’t really surprised by the Bucs cutting cornerback Ross Cockrell. Trey then told you why he thinks outside linebacker Carl Nassib might be the perfect signing to make up for the loss of Cam Gill.

The guys then moved on to the performance of quarterback Kyle Trask. Len explained why grading his performance goes much deeper than just looking at the stats that he put up. Trey then illustrated how kicker Jose Borregales not only missed a kick, but might’ve missed his only opportunity to unseat Ryan Succop for the starting kicker job.

The conversation then turned to players that the guys felt needed to be discussed because of their big nights. Trey and Len agreed on a couple of wide receivers and one defender that continues to impress. The show closed with a debate on whether the starting offense will see action in the preseason with the news that Chris Godwin participated in the team period of practice on Tuesday.

