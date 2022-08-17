Buccaneers make the signing of Carl Nassib official

The Buccaneers made the signing of outside linebacker Carl Nassib official late Tuesday.

Nassib (6-5, 275) returns to Tampa Bay for his second stint with the Buccaneers after previously spending two seasons with the team from 2018-19. In that time, Nassib put forth the two most productive seasons of his NFL career, totaling 63 tackles (20 for loss), 25 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Following his time in Tampa, Nassib spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21). He originally entered the league as a third-round selection (No. 65 overall) of the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to play two seasons in Cleveland (2016-17) before being acquired off waivers by the Buccaneers on Sept. 3, 2018.

Over 86 career games, including 37 starts, Nassib has amassed 113 tackles (39 for loss), 53 quarterback hits, 22.0 sacks, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

The Penn State product was a unanimous All-American during his senior season in 2015, while racking up 15.5 sacks to set the single-season program record. Nassib is a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and will wear No. 93 for Tampa Bay.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)