Ross Cockrell among first round of Buccaneers cuts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their roster down to 85 players to comply with Tuesday’s deadline for teams to make any necessary cuts in order to adhere to NFL rules. Defensive back Ross Cockrell was the most notable name on the list.
Here are the rest of the players:
Waived
TE Ben Beise
OL Curtis Blackwell
WR Kameron Brown
Waived (Injured)
OLB JoJo Ozougwu
OL Jonathan Hubbard
Cockrell played a crucial role for the Buccaneers filling in when the secondary was experiencing several injuries throughout the unit. He played in 29 games for Tampa Bay the past two seasons, starting six of them. The 30-year-old recorded 43 total tackles with seven passes defended in 2021.
