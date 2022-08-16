Ross Cockrell among first round of Buccaneers cuts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their roster down to 85 players to comply with Tuesday’s deadline for teams to make any necessary cuts in order to adhere to NFL rules. Defensive back Ross Cockrell was the most notable name on the list.

Here are the rest of the players:

Waived

TE Ben Beise

OL Curtis Blackwell

WR Kameron Brown

Waived (Injured)

OLB JoJo Ozougwu

OL Jonathan Hubbard

Cockrell played a crucial role for the Buccaneers filling in when the secondary was experiencing several injuries throughout the unit. He played in 29 games for Tampa Bay the past two seasons, starting six of them. The 30-year-old recorded 43 total tackles with seven passes defended in 2021.