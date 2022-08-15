 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign RB Patrick Laird

The Bucs have added more depth to their running back room

By James__Hill
/ new
NFL: MAY 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bucs have added another running back to their roster following preseason week 1 vs the Dolphins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed running back Patrick Laird, who was seen at practice today with the team, Per Greg Auman of the Athletic.

Laird actually spent time with the Buccaneers earlier in the offseason during their rookie minicamp where he was able to mentor young running backs like Rachaad White during that time. Following the Bucs preseason week 1 game vs the Miami Dolphins, Giovani Bernard sustained an ankle injury and had to leave the game early. At the same time, backs of Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Kejon Barner appeared ineffective with their limited snaps. This isn’t to Laird is a lock to make the roster but it should be interesting to see another running back get some opportunities moving forward with the Bucs second preseason game vs the Tennesse Titans. In a corresponding move, the Bucs have placed running back/ returner Kenjon Barner on the injured reserve, ending his season.

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...