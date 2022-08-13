Preseason Game 1 Open Thread: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are opening their preseason at home tonight against the Miami Dolphins inside Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs will be without quarterback Tom Brady this evening as he is on a pre-planned excused absence which means other guys like Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will see some extended snaps from under center. There are other things to keep an eye on as well like the performance of newly acquired free agents and rookies making their debuts with Tampa Bay.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EST. What are some things you’re looking for in tonight’s game?

Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!