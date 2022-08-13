SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the team high throughout Buccaneers fan base

Heading into the Buccaneers first preseason game of 2022 against the Miami Dolphins, Bucs fans took to the polls of SB Nation to vote on their confidence in the team.

There is lots of positivity throughout the fan base as 88-percent of Tampa Bay fans are confident in the direction of the team heading into the season.

There are lots to look forward to this season with the obvious return of quarterback Tom Brady for another season. The progress Chris Godwin has made to return from his ACL injury looks promising while the addition of several players like veteran receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones could make Tampa Bay’s wide receiver corps one of the best in the league. Then adding in the players acquired defensively this offseason like Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal give the Bucs defense some added veteran presence for an overall young defense.

The majority of fans, if not all, should be confident in the direction of their beloved team. And rightfully so.