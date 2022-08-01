WATCH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold “USAA’s Salute to service NFL boot camp”

Today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their annual military day at training camp for Bucs who are in the armed forces. Then after practice, the team held the USAA’s salute to service NFL boot camp to give those in the military an idea of what it is like to work out like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The events held included the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and a QB arm challenge where all branches of the military were able to showcase their skills and compete with one another at said events.

Speaking to members of the military at the event, many were happy to be a part of the Buccaneers event and have friendly competitions with other branches of the military. At the same time, they participated in the drills and would gladly come back to the event should the Bucs hold more in the future.

To see the events as well as some members of the nation's military participating in the action, click on the video below.