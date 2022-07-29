Bucs Nation Podcast: Two days into camp, Bucs lose leader of the offensive line

Training camp has began for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it has been a very newsworthy few days for the team. All of the hot topics are covered on this week’s edition of Downey and Martez.

Trey Downey and Len Martez start the show by discussing the injury to Ryan Jensen and what it means for Tampa Bay. The guys discussed whether the Bucs might go out and get a veteran center or if Robert Hainsey would take over the starting job if Jensen misses extended time.

The conversation then turned to the signing of Julio Jones. Trey and Len agreed that his redzone presence is probably the biggest benefit to signing the vet. Trey questioned though whether signing Jones is worth having to cut one of the Bucs younger options.

Finally Trey and Len discussed some young players on defense who have already been impressive during training camp.

